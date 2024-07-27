MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Georgian shooter becomes first 10-time female Olympian

Salukvadze placed 38th and didn’t advance to Sunday’s eight-shooter final, but she gets another shot at a medal Friday in qualification for the 25-meter pistol event.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 19:50 IST , CHATEAUROUX - 2 MINS READ

AP
Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze gestures during the 10m air pistol women’s qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze gestures during the 10m air pistol women’s qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze gestures during the 10m air pistol women’s qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze has become the first woman to compete at 10 Olympic Games in a career which began representing the Soviet Union.

Salukvadze has competed at every Summer Olympics since 1988 — when she won gold as a 19-year-old Soviet prodigy. She set her latest record when she stepped into the shooting range for qualification in the women’s 10-meter air pistol Saturday.

Salukvadze placed 38th and didn’t advance to Sunday’s eight-shooter final, but she gets another shot at a medal Friday in qualification for the 25-meter pistol event.

In a career spanning five decades, Salukvadze has competed on three different Olympic teams — first with the Soviet Union in 1988, then the Unified Team which was organized for ex-Soviet athletes in Barcelona in 1992 after the Soviet Union collapsed. For the last eight Summer Olympics, she’s represented her home country of Georgia following its independence.

Salukvadze was in the spotlight again in 2008, when Russia fought a brief war with Georgia during the Beijing Olympics. Salukvadze won bronze and embraced Russian silver medalist Natalia Paderina on the podium in what was widely seen as a gesture for peace.

“Why did this gesture surprise everyone? We are athletes, there is no conflict between us,” she said at the time.

In 2016, Salukvadze and her son Tsotne Machavariani, who’s also a pistol shooter, became the first mother-and-son duo in Olympic history to compete at the same Games.

Salukvadze had considered retiring after the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo three years ago but was persuaded to continue by her father and coach Vakhtang, who died this year.

Salukvadze already had the record for most Olympic appearances by a female athlete and is now tied with Canadian showjumper Ian Millar for the most of any athlete.

Salukvadze is the only Olympian to compete at 10 Summer Games in a row, unlike Millar, whose appearances weren’t consecutive because Canada boycotted the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Georgia /

Shooting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: Lakshya Sen wins first game 21-8 against Kevin Cordon
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Surya, Pant rebuild for India after Jaiswal, Gill fall
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 1, Live Medal Table Updates: China on top with two golds; Australia wins cycling gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024: MBSG 1-0 DHFC; Suhail gives Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Georgian shooter becomes first 10-time female Olympian
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Georgian shooter becomes first 10-time female Olympian
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of Indian results today - July 27; Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m Air Pistol final; Sarabjot misses qualification by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  3. Samoa boxing coach dies at Paris Olympic village
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Initially hesitant, Dhinidhi has finally embraced the water and will swim on the grandest stage
    Netra V
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are the key opponents in PV Sindhu’s quest for a third Olympic medal in Badminton women’s singles?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: Lakshya Sen wins first game 21-8 against Kevin Cordon
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Surya, Pant rebuild for India after Jaiswal, Gill fall
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 1, Live Medal Table Updates: China on top with two golds; Australia wins cycling gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024: MBSG 1-0 DHFC; Suhail gives Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Georgian shooter becomes first 10-time female Olympian
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment