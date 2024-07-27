Who are the youngest and oldest athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics?

Around 10,500 athletes are set to compete across 329 events in 32 different sports between July 26 and 11 August at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Here are the youngest and oldest athletes competing at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Who is the youngest athlete at the Paris Olympics?

China’s Zheng Haohao will be the youngest competitor at the Summer Games. At 11 years and 11 months, the skateboarder will compete in the park event.

With the sport first introduced at the Tokyo Olympics, Zheng will be joined by several young competitors including 12-year-old Vareeraya Sukasem from Thailand and Sky Brown from Great Britain, who at 16 has already won bronze in Tokyo.

Who is the oldest athlete at the Paris Olympics?

The oldest athlete travelling to the Olympics will be Australian equestrian star Mary Janna. This will be the 69-year-old’s seventh Olympics, around four months short of her 70th birthday.

The oldest athlete set to definitely compete will also be in equestrian. Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo of Spain, who is 65, will be taking part in his third Olympic Games.