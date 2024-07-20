Wrestling events at the Paris Olympics will start on August 5 and conclude on August 11.
All events will take place at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, a 10,000 square-metre temporary building. This facility will be dismantled in late 2024, according to the Paris 2024 organisers.
India will have six representatives in this event, with Antim Panghal and Aman Sehrawat being the only seeded wrestlers.
PARIS 2024 WRESTLING SCHEDULE (As per Indian Standard Time)
AUGUST 5
18:30: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Qualifications, Women’s Freestyle 68kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/8 Finals
18:40: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg 1/8 Finals
19:50: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 68kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 Finals
AUGUST 6
00:30: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Semifinals
00:50: Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Semifinals
01:10: Women’s Freestyle 68kg Semifinals
14:30: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 68kg Repechage
15:00: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/8 Finals
16:20: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 Finals
21:45: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinals
22:05: Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinals
22:25: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinals
23:00: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
23:35: Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
00:20: Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
AUGUST 7
14:30: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 50kg Repechage
15:00: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg 1/8 Finals
16:20: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg 1/4 Finals
21:45: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals
22:05: Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals
22:25: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinals
23:00: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
23:35: Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
00:20: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
AUGUST 8
14:30: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Repechage, Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 53kg Repechage
15:00: Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Finals
16:20: Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 86kg 1/4 Finals
21:45: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
22:05: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals
22:25: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
23:00: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
23:35: Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
00:20: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
AUGUST 9
14:30: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage
15:00: Men’s Freestyle 74kg Qualifications, Women’s Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Finals
15:10: Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Finals
16:20: Women’s Freestyle 62kg 1/4 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 125kg 1/4 Finals
16:30: Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/4 Finals
21:45: Men’s Freestyle 74kg Semifinals
22:05: Men’s Freestyle 125kg Semifinals
22:25: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals
23:00: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
23:35: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
00:20: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
AUGUST 10
14:30: Men’s Freestyle 74kg Repechage, Men’s Freestyle 125kg Repechage, Women’s Freestyle 62kg Repechage
15:00: Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/8 Finals, Men’s Freestyle 97kg 1/8 Finals
16:20: Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 Finals, Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 Finals
21:45: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinals
22:05: Men’s Freestyle 97kg Semifinals
22:25: Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinals
23:00: Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
23:35: Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
00:20: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
AUGUST 11
14:30: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechage
14:50: Women’s Freestyle 76kg Repechage
15:10: Men’s Freestyle 97kg Repechage
15:30: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
16:05: Men’s Freestyle 97kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
16:50: Women’s Freestyle 76kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final
