Wrestling events at the Paris Olympics will start on August 5 and conclude on August 11.

All events will take place at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, a 10,000 square-metre temporary building. This facility will be dismantled in late 2024, according to the Paris 2024 organisers.

India will have six representatives in this event, with Antim Panghal and Aman Sehrawat being the only seeded wrestlers.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES