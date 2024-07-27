Paris 2024: Alcaraz cruises past Hady Habib in first career Olympics match

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a winning start to his Olympic Games career on Saturday when he swept aside Lebanon’s Hady Habib.
The Spanish world number three, who claimed the French Open at Roland Garros last month, coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 win over his 275th-ranked opponent.
The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who arrived in Paris having successfully defended his Wimbledon title, will face either Cameron Norrie of Britain or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands for a place in the last 16.
“It was an incredible experience, the energy of the crowd was crazy,” said third-ranked Alcaraz who will team up with Nadal later Saturday in the first round of the doubles.
“It’s a dream for me to play with Rafa. We want to win and enjoy it.”
(Inputs from AFP)
