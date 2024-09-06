Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Oval in London.
Playing XIs
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Rahul, Parag at crease, IND A 125/2 vs IND B; IND D 203/6 vs IND C
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India climbs to 14th spot after Praveen Kumar’s gold, China leads with 74 golds
- ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett races to fifty despite Lawrence’s dismissal
- Bergwijn hits back at Netherlands coach Koeman after his criticism on his move to Al-Ittihad
- Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE