Live

ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett races to fifty despite Lawrence’s dismissal

ENG vs SL, 3rd Test LIVE: Updates from Day 1 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Oval in London.

Updated : Sep 06, 2024 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Duckett of England cuts the ball away during the 3rd Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval on September 06, 2024
Ben Duckett of England cuts the ball away during the 3rd Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval on September 06, 2024 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ben Duckett of England cuts the ball away during the 3rd Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval on September 06, 2024 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Oval in London.

Playing XIs
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando

England /

Sri Lanka

  Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Rahul, Parag at crease, IND A 125/2 vs IND B; IND D 203/6 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India climbs to 14th spot after Praveen Kumar's gold, China leads with 74 golds
    Team Sportstar
  ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett races to fifty despite Lawrence's dismissal
    Team Sportstar
  Bergwijn hits back at Netherlands coach Koeman after his criticism on his move to Al-Ittihad
    AP
  Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6
    Team Sportstar
  ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 1: Duckett races to fifty despite Lawrence's dismissal
    Team Sportstar
  Musheer Khan scores third highest score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut
    Team Sportstar
  Duleep Trophy 2024: Axar Patel's growth as assured batter adds further stock for Indian starting berth
    Abhishek Saini
  ENG vs SL 3rd Test: Kamindu Mendis to continue batting at No. 7 as Sri Lanka seeks to avoid England whitewash
    AFP
  England seeks Pakistan clarity after reports say Karachi, Rawalpindi Tests could be moved to UAE, Sri Lanka
    AFP
