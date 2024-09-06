Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 2: Musheer’s century helps IND B post 202/7 vs IND A; IND C to resume at 91/4 vs IND D

IND A vs IND B Day 1 Match Report

Musheer Khan rescued India B with a gutsy century (105 batting, 227b, 10x4, 2x6) on day one of its Duleep Trophy encounter against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

From a precarious 94 for seven, the 19-year-old and Navdeep Saini (29 batting, 74b, 4x4, 1x6) staged a remarkable rescue act, putting on 108 runs (212b) for the eighth wicket.

Read N. Sudarshan’s day 1 match report from Bengaluru here:

​