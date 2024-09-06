Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 2: Musheer’s century helps IND B post 202/7 vs IND A; IND C to resume at 91/4 vs IND D

- September 06, 2024 09:08“Was trying to play close to my body to counter swing and cut”
Read what Musheer Khan had to say after his century on the first day of the tournament.
Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘I was trying to play close to my body to counter swing and cut,’ says Musheer Khan after century
After underscoring his talent with a robust hundred, Musheer Khan on Thursday said he centred his batting strategy around playing close to the body to nullify the pronounced movement of the ball in overcast conditions.
Shubman Gill took a stunning catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant, who was making his red ball return after nearly two years.Watch the catch here
India A:
Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
India B:
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)
India C:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier
India D:
Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)
IND C vs IND D:
India D 164 (Axar Patel 86; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/19) vs India C 91/4 (Abishek Porel 32 n.o.).
IND A vs IND B:
India B 202/7 in 79 overs (Musheer Khan 105 n.o., Yashasvi Jaiswal 30) vs India A.
Musheer Khan rescued India B with a gutsy century (105 batting, 227b, 10x4, 2x6) on day one of its Duleep Trophy encounter against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.
From a precarious 94 for seven, the 19-year-old and Navdeep Saini (29 batting, 74b, 4x4, 1x6) staged a remarkable rescue act, putting on 108 runs (212b) for the eighth wicket.
Read N. Sudarshan’s day 1 match report from Bengaluru here:
Axar Patel’s (86, 118b, 6x4, 6x6) rescue act, which included an 84-run ninth-wicket partnership with Arshdeep Singh, on Thursday, prevented India D’s Duleep Trophy fixture against India C from turning into a one-sided affair at the Rural Trust Development Stadium.
Axar sparked the contest to life in the second session with two sixes and a boundary off Manav Suthar, and reinvigorated the spectators, who were drifting into a post-lunch snooze.
Read Abhishek Saini’s day 1 match report here from Anantapur:
Duleep Trophy 2024: Axar Patel’s rearguard bails India D out against India C on opening day
Axar Patel’s rescue act, which included an 84-run ninth-wicket partnership with Arshdeep Singh, on Thursday prevented India D’s Duleep Trophy fixture against India C at the Rural Trust Development Stadium from turning into a one-sided affair.
Where will India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match be played?
The India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where will India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match be played?
The India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium “A” in Ananthapur.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Duleep Trophy India C vs India D match?
The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy opening round where India A takes on India B while India C faces India D.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue.
