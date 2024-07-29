MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics

Babuta looked good for a top-three finish for the large part but a 9.5 on the final shot saw him come up short.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 15:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Babuta came agonisingly close to winning a second medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics.
Arjun Babuta came agonisingly close to winning a second medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Arjun Babuta came agonisingly close to winning a second medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu

Arjun Babuta came agonisingly close to a podium finish in 10m Men’s Air Rifle but had to settle for a fourth-place finish with 208.4 points at the Chateauroux shooting range in the Paris Olympics on Monday. 

Croatia’s Miran Maricic bagged the bronze with a total of 230. China’s Sheng Lihao won gold with 252.2 (OR), and Sweden’s Victor Lindgren won silver with 251.4.

ALSO READ
Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in women’s 10m air rifle final

Babuta looked good for a top-three finish for the most part, but a 9.5 on the final shot saw him come up short. He became the second Indian shooter to miss out on a medal today, as Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final.

Earlier, in the qualification series of 60 shots, Babuta scored a total of 630.1, securing seventh place. Babuta is the third Indian to qualify for the final of a shooting event at the Paris 2024 Games.

The first Indian was Manu Bhaker, who reached the final of the women’s 10m air pistol and won a bronze medal. The second Indian was Ramita Jindal, who finished seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final.

Related Topics

Arjun Babuta /

Manu Bhaker /

Shooting /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 29: Arjun Babuta 4th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates: Arjun Babuta ends 4th in men's 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh pair qualifies for bronze medal match in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in women’s 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 29: Arjun Babuta 4th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates: Arjun Babuta ends 4th in men's 10m air rifle final; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics: Second round match expected to start at 4:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina hockey, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND will hope to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment