Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in Men’s 10m Air Rifle at Paris Olympics

Arjun Babuta came agonisingly close to a podium finish in 10m Men’s Air Rifle but had to settle for a fourth-place finish with 208.4 points at the Chateauroux shooting range in the Paris Olympics on Monday.
Croatia’s Miran Maricic bagged the bronze with a total of 230. China’s Sheng Lihao won gold with 252.2 (OR), and Sweden’s Victor Lindgren won silver with 251.4.
Babuta looked good for a top-three finish for the most part, but a 9.5 on the final shot saw him come up short. He became the second Indian shooter to miss out on a medal today, as Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final.
Earlier, in the qualification series of 60 shots, Babuta scored a total of 630.1, securing seventh place. Babuta is the third Indian to qualify for the final of a shooting event at the Paris 2024 Games.
The first Indian was Manu Bhaker, who reached the final of the women’s 10m air pistol and won a bronze medal. The second Indian was Ramita Jindal, who finished seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final.
