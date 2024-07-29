MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over Seine water quality

Fifty-five triathletes are scheduled to line up at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Tuesday on a floating pontoon next to the Pont Alexandre III and dive into the Seine, marking the first time athletes have competed in the river at an Olympics since 1900.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 13:17 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Local residents swim in the Seine river in Paris.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Local residents swim in the Seine river in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Local residents swim in the Seine river in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Olympics organisers cancelled the triathlon swimming training session for the second day in a row on Monday, with 24 hours to go until the men’s race, after heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine.

Fifty-five triathletes are scheduled to line up at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Tuesday on a floating pontoon next to the Pont Alexandre III and dive into the Seine, marking the first time athletes have competed in the river at an Olympics since 1900.

The women’s individual race is scheduled for Wednesday, also at 8 a.m.

A swimmable Seine is a key legacy Games organisers aim to leave behind for Paris residents.

ALSO READ | Triathlon-Swimming training session cancelled after rain lifts pollution levels in Seine

France has invested some $1.4 billion in new wastewater infrastructure to cut the amounts of sewage flowing into the river, and city authorities have announced plans for three swimming sites to open to the public by June next year.

Sunday’s training session was also cancelled after tests carried out on Saturday showed water quality did not meet the required threshold.

The running and bike training sessions remain unaffected.

“Given the weather forecast for the next 36 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions on July 30,” organisers said in a statement on Monday.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto pair loses first game vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita finishes 7th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over Seine water quality
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 Highlights: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over Seine water quality
    Reuters
  2. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto pair loses first game vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita finishes 7th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian judoka Dris removed from draw ahead of fight against Israel’s Butbul
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Ponnappa-Crasto pair loses first game vs Shida-Matsuyama of Japan — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 29 LIVE Score Updates: Ramita finishes 7th in 10m air rifle final, Manu Bhaker features in 10m air pistol mixed team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training cancelled for a second day over Seine water quality
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score, Day 3: Ramita final underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh in 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round - July 29 Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics July 28 Highlights: Manu Bhaker wins India’s first medal, gets bronze in women’s 10m air pistol; Arjun Babuta makes the 10m air rifle final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment