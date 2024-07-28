MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Triathlon-Swimming training session cancelled after rain lifts pollution levels in Seine

Organisers said that, given the forecast for sunshine and higher temperatures over the next 48 hours, they were “confident” water quality would improve again before the triathlon events begin on Tuesday with the men’s race.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 13:48 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Triathlon athlete dives in the Seine river with The Eiffel Tower in the background.
FILE PHOTO: Triathlon athlete dives in the Seine river with The Eiffel Tower in the background. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Triathlon athlete dives in the Seine river with The Eiffel Tower in the background. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Olympics’ triathlon swimming training session scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled after recent heavy rain in Paris affected pollution levels in the Seine, organisers said in a statement.

“The tests carried out in the Seine yesterday revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” said Paris 2024.

“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on July 26-27.”

ALSO READ | Initially hesitant, Dhinidhi has finally embraced the water and will swim on the grandest stage

Organisers said that, given the forecast for sunshine and higher temperatures over the next 48 hours, they were “confident” water quality would improve again before the triathlon events begin on Tuesday with the men’s race.

World Triathlon meets with Paris city authorities at 4 a.m. each morning ahead of triathlon training or competition events to analyse the latest water test results and decide whether the Seine is clean enough for athletes to swim.

The running and cycling course familiarisation sessions were going ahead as planned on Sunday.

The French capital has been working on cleaning up the Seine so people can swim in it again, as was the case during the 1900 Paris Olympics.

