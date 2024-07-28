Australia’s Ariarne Titmus defeated arch rivals Summer McIntosh of Canada and USA’s Katie Ledecky to defend her 400m freestyle title at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday.
Titmus clocked 3:57.49 almost a second faster than the Canadian teen McIntosh and four-time Olympian Ledecky, who secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz opened its Olympic doubles campaign with a 7-6(4), 6-4 defeat of Argentine sixth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni
“Nadalcaraz”, as the Spaniards have called themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they were roared to victory by a packed evening crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier
France claimed their first gold medal of their own Olympics and first of any kind in men’s rugby sevens with a stunning 28-7 win over double-defending champions Fiji
Fiji had won all 17 of their previous matches in the Olympics and were hot favourites to complete a hat-trick of titles against a team that did not even qualify for Tokyo
China won the first gold medal of Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday as it beat Republic of Korea 16-12 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final at Chateauroux
Oh Sanguk of South Korea won gold in the men’s sabre individual event against Tunisia’s Fares Ferjani with Italian Luigi Samele taking bronze
At 14-8, Ferjani tripped over himself and fell backwards; Oh declined to score and instead offered his hand to help his opponent up
Surfing makes its second Olympic appearance at the Paris 2024 Games after a successful debut in Tokyo, with competition being held this time on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti
France has great surfing beaches but they are usually flat in summer. By contrast, Tahiti, on the other side of the world, cops huge swells out of the South Pacific throughout the southern hemisphere winter
The quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris held off historic foes and runners-up United States in the 4x100 freestyle, while China took the bronze
The United States beat Australia and Italy to win the 4x100 metres freestyle at La Defense Arena as Dressel swam the anchor leg and brought gold home -- his fifth relay gold at the Olympics and third straight in the event.
British rider Laura Collett set an Olympic eventing record at the Paris Games with the best dressage score. Collett led the way on London 52 with only 17.50 penalty points to earn 82.503 percent in her dressage test.