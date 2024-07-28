Manu Bhaker kept her composure through a nervy qualification event to make it through to the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event
Rhythm Sangwan finished 15th in the same category after a 92-point second series saw her slip in the rankings
It was a heartbreaking day for the mixed 10m air rifle events teams as both sides fail to advance to the next stage.
Harmeet Desai clean swept Jordan’s Zaid Aman 4-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5) to enter the next round. The Indian paddler will face France’s Felix Lebrun
Lakshya Sen also got off to a fairly straightforward win over Kevin Cordon
After easily clinching the first game, Cordon kept Lakshya on his toes in the second game. However, the Indian did well to come back and make it 20-20 before winning the game 21-8, 22-20
The dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a comfortable win over Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar
They beat the French duo 21-17, 21-14 in straight games
In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost 18-21, 10-21 to Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong representing the Republic of Korea.
In front of 4000 noisy spectators, India rallied to beat a spirited New Zealand 3-2 in its opening Pool-B hockey match in the Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
Indian boxer Preeti Pawar defeated Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh in women’s 54kg category first round bout to enter the pre-quarterfinals
Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the first heat of men’s singles sculls with a timing of 7:07.11. He will now compete in the repechage round to try and make the quarterfinals.