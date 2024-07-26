Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: Who will be flag bearers at the opening ceremony?

Table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Badminton player and two-time medallist PV Sindhu will act as India’s co-flag bearer
The United States will be led by basketball player and two-time gold medallist LeBron James
Tennis player Coco Gauff will be carrying the USA flag as well
Greece basketballer player Giannis Antetokounmpo will also be leading his country at the opening ceremony along with race walker Antigoni Drisbioti
Host nation France will be led by swimmer Florent Manaudou and discuss thrower Mélina Robert-Michon
The Great Britain contigent will be led by diver Tom Daley
Rower Helen Glover will also led the Great Britain team
Chinese table tennis player Ma Long will be raising his country’s flag along with synchronised swimmer Feng Yu