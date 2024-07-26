Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: Who will be flag bearers at the opening ceremony?

Table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Badminton player and two-time medallist PV Sindhu will act as India’s co-flag bearer

The United States will be led by basketball player and two-time gold medallist LeBron James

Tennis player Coco Gauff will be carrying the USA flag as well

Greece basketballer player Giannis Antetokounmpo will also be leading his country at the opening ceremony along with race walker Antigoni Drisbioti

Host nation France will be led by swimmer Florent Manaudou and discuss thrower Mélina Robert-Michon

The Great Britain contigent will be led by diver Tom Daley

Rower Helen Glover will also led the Great Britain team

Chinese table tennis player Ma Long will be raising his country’s flag along with synchronised swimmer Feng Yu

