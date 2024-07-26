Paris 2024 Olympics: Looking at India’s strongest medal prospects

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra looks in good form to defend the gold medal he won at the 2020 Tokyo Games
Boxer Nikhat Zareen is currently the world and Commonwealth champion in the women’s 50kg category, boding well for a strong performance in Paris
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and having now shifted to the middleweight category and found success, will be well placed to take home a medal again
Badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been consistent performers in men’s doubles, and stand a chance of being medallists at the Olympics
Two-time medallist and co-flag bearer for India, badminton ace PV Sindhu will be looking to add to her already impressive Olympic record
Wrestler Antim Panghal will be looking to build on a bronze in the Asian Games and World Championships by securing a medal in Paris in the women’s 53kg category
Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji (tennis) will look to take home India’s second tennis medal in the men’s doubles event on the clay court at Roland Garros
After winning silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) will aim for a strong performance again in the women’s 49kg category
Having ended a long wait for a medal with bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team will be out to secure another medal in Paris
Sift Kaur Samra (shooting) set a new world record to win gold at the Asian Games, and will look to go further and secure an Olympic medal in the women’s rifle 3 position event