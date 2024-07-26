All you need to know about Paris Olympics 2024 Games Village

A general view of the flats for Turkish Athletes in the Olympic Village. The Games Village can house more than 14,000 athletes, coaches and staff
A general view of a shop at the Athletes’ Village
The main dining hall for athletes and support staff. the menu will change every eight days to accomodate all dietary and nutritional needs
Cardboard beds are making a comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in an effort to help make the Games more environmentally friendly
For the first time ever, a nursery room is present at the Village to help parent athletes
An athlete checks out souvenirs in the Olympic Village
A beauty salon offering hairdressing, nail services and barbering is located at the Games Village
The games village houses a post office as well
Athletes watch the men’s Rugby Sevens Pool on a giant screen in the Olympic Village in Paris