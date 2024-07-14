Euro 2024 final: Players who featured in 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India

Spain will takes on England in the Euro 2024 final in a rematch to 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was hosted by India.
England’s defender Marc Guehi scored Three Lions’ fourth against Spain in the U-17 World Cup final in Kolkata.
England midfielder Conor Gallagher came on as a second-half substitute during the final on October 28, 2017.
Spain’s forward Ferran Torres is the lone survivor of the Spanish side that played in Indian.
England’s Phil Foden scored two goals in the final and was selected the player of the tournament.
England will play its second final in successive Euros.
Spain’s Lamine Yamal will become the youngest player in history to play in the European Championship final.