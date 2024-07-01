Simone Biles secures third Olympic trip after win at U.S. Olympic trials

Simone Biles clinched her spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games posting a two-day all-around total of 117.225 at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday night
Three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles pulled out of multiple finals to prioritise her safety and mental health after which she decided to take a two-year break
Since returning to competition last August, Biles has captured world championships all-around gold and three weeks ago she grabbed her ninth national all-around title
Biles has taken steps to make sure her life is no longer defined by her gymnastics. In the spring of 2023, she married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens
Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles made compelling cases to join Biles by rounding out the top four
The US team will be considered heavy favourites, with defending Olympic champion Russia unable to compete as part of the fallout from the war in Ukraine