Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know

The 2024 edition of Wimbledon is set to be held from July 1 to 14 in London

The Championships, commonly known as Wimbledon, is third of the four Grand Slams played in a year

It is the oldest tennis championship in the world, taking place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 1877 

In 1913, Wimbledon began welcoming players from across the globe and in 1968, it opened its doors to professional players

Wimbledon is the only grass court Grand Slam. It is also the only tournament that implements a strict dress code of “tennis whites” - white does not include off white or cream

Roger Federer tops the list of the most Wimbledon titles in the men’s singles category with eight (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

The most successful female singles player in Wimbledon history is Martina Navratilova with nine titles (1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990)

Wimbledon 2023 singles champions: Carlos Alcaraz (men) and Marketa Vondrousova (women)

