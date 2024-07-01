The 2024 edition of Wimbledon is set to be held from July 1 to 14 in London
The Championships, commonly known as Wimbledon, is third of the four Grand Slams played in a year
It is the oldest tennis championship in the world, taking place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 1877
In 1913, Wimbledon began welcoming players from across the globe and in 1968, it opened its doors to professional players
Wimbledon is the only grass court Grand Slam. It is also the only tournament that implements a strict dress code of “tennis whites” - white does not include off white or cream
Roger Federer tops the list of the most Wimbledon titles in the men’s singles category with eight (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)
The most successful female singles player in Wimbledon history is Martina Navratilova with nine titles (1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990)
Wimbledon 2023 singles champions: Carlos Alcaraz (men) and Marketa Vondrousova (women)