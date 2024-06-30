From Suryakumar’s acrobatics to Kapil Dev’s poise: Best Indian catches across World Cups

Suryakumar Yadav’s acrobatic effort on the boundary to dismiss David Miller in the final over sealed the T20 World Cup 2024 title for India
India’s first T20 World Cup win, in 2007, was settled in dramatic fashion after S. Sreesanth caught Misbah Misbah-ul-Haq to halt Pakistan’ chase
India’s best catch of the 2007 T20 WC though came from Dinesh Karthik, who took a flying catch to dismiss South Africa’s Graeme Smith in a group game
India’s 1983 ODI WC win would not have been possible without Kapil Dev’s supremely calculated behind-the-shoulder running catch to send back Viv Richards in the final
Ravindra Jadeja reaffirmed his reputation as one of the best fielders in the world after he leapt forward to catch out England’s Jason Roy in the 2019 ODI WC
Jadeja plucked another stunner in the 2023 ODI World Cup, diving to his right to hold onto a catch of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim
Ajay Jadeja’s full-stretch diving effort to dismiss Australia’s Allan Border was one of the best catches of the 1992 ODI WC
In the 2011 ODI WC, Munaf Patel showed his reflexes by parrying a bullet of a straight drive from Kevin Pietersen and catching it on the rebound
Anil Kumble’s sharp, diving return catch to dismiss Mushtaq Ahmed was the cherry on top of India’s famous win over Pakistan in the 1996 ODI WC
Mohammad Azharuddin stunned Australia’s Craig McDermott with an incredible reflex catch off his own bowling during the 1987 ODI WC