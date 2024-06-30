He came, he led, he left - Rohit Sharma quietly leads India to glory, and bows out: T20 WC title run in pictures

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to its second T20 World Cup title, shortly after Virat Kohli retired from the format.
The skipper had an unfortunate final with the bat after he fell for just nine runs in the second over.
However, the final didn’t define Rohit’s tournament. He ended it as the second-highest scorer with 257 runs, including three 50+ knocks.
One of his tournament highlights was his 41-ball 92 against Australia in the Super 8 stage that helped India post a competitive total of 205.
He continued his scoring streak with a 57-run knock off 39 balls in the semifinals against England.
Through his fine stroke play, the ‘Hitman’ even made some records in this T20 World Cup.
Against the English, Rohit became the batter with most fours in men’s T20 World Cups. After the final, he now has 115 fours to his name.
In the Super 8 match against Australia, he became second-highest six hitter in men’s T20 World Cups, having hit the ball over the fence for a total of 50 times.
Rohit retires from an illustrious T20I career with 4231 runs under his belt, which include five tons and 32 half centuries in 159 matches.