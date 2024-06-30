Virat Kohli proves it’s not how you start, but how you finish: T20 WC title run in pictures

Virat Kohli announced retirement from T20Is just after India clinched the T20 World Cup title

The 35-year-old smashed a match-defining 59-ball 76 and helped India post the highest-ever team total in a T20 WC final

But his road to the final was filled with bumps

He was dismissed for a five-ball one in the campaign opener against Ireland

Coming into the final against South Africa, he had scored just 75 runs in seven matches

Virat decided to unleash his best in the final as he played the sheet anchor role to rescue India, which was reduced to 34/3

Kohli played the waiting game to perfection as he got to his half century in 48 balls, which included four fours

He forged short but effective partnerships and helped India reach 176/7 - the highest team score ever in a T20 WC final

His 59-ball 76 was instrumental as India went on to register a thrilling seven-run win to lift the trophy

His illustrious T20I career includes 38 half centuries and a solitary ton at a staggering average of 48.69 in 125 innings

