IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Axar departs after 50-run partnership with Kohli

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first
Rohit and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India while Marco Jansen started off with the ball
Kohli got off to a blistering start as he smacked three fours off Jansen’s over
Rohit, too, stepped on the gas pedal as he reverse swept a couple of balls for four but Keshav Maharaj had the last laugh as he sent the Indian skipper packing
Maharaj struck again as Pant miscued a sweep to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. India was reduced to 23/2
South Africa claimed its third wicket inside the PowerPlay as Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a four-ball three
With Axar Patel and Kohli in the mdidle, India finished the PowerPlay with 45/3 on board
Kohli and Axar’s rescue act took India to 75/3 in 10 overs, and regained the lost momentum
The partnership was finally broken as Axar was run out after a brief mixup with Kohli. India was 106/4 in the 14th over