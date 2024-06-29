IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Axar departs after 50-run partnership with Kohli

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first

Rohit and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India while Marco Jansen started off with the ball

Kohli got off to a blistering start as he smacked three fours off Jansen’s over

Rohit, too, stepped on the gas pedal as he reverse swept a couple of balls for four but Keshav Maharaj had the last laugh as he sent the Indian skipper packing

Maharaj struck again as Pant miscued a sweep to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. India was reduced to 23/2

South Africa claimed its third wicket inside the PowerPlay as Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a four-ball three

With Axar Patel and Kohli in the mdidle, India finished the PowerPlay with 45/3 on board

Kohli and Axar’s rescue act took India to 75/3 in 10 overs, and regained the lost momentum

The partnership was finally broken as Axar was run out after a brief mixup with Kohli. India was 106/4 in the 14th over

