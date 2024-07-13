On this day, 22 years back: Sourav Ganguly celebrated ‘that’ win against England

Indian men’s team entered the 2002 Natwest final as table toppers to face England at Lord’s.
Led by skipper Nasser Hussain’s first ODI century, England posted a target of 326 for India after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.
Captain Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag led the chase by bringing up 100 runs in 14 overs.
However, India saw a middle-order batting collapse with the likes of Mongia, Tendulkar, and Dravid walking back to the pavilion.
At 146/5, it were the brilliant knocks by Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif that turned the tide towards India in the final.
Singh scored 69 runs off 63 balls to get India back on the track before falling to a Paul Collingwood delivery in the 42nd over.
Kaif scored one of his best knocks in his career after hitting an unbeaten 87 off 75 balls that guided India to the Natwest trophy.
His match-winning performance with the bat earned Kaif the ‘Man of the Match’ award, a knock that remained his highest ODI score against the English.