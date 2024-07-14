Spain vs England: Key stats, players and numbers you should know ahead of Euro 2024 final

One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England on Sunday is dripping with narrative — with one arguably standing out above the rest.

It has been six years since Spain and England met in a senior men’s international. In 2018, they played a Nations League double-header, with Spain winning 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and England winning 3-2 in Sevilla a month later.

Here are the key stats, players and records you need to know ahead of the big Euro final clash between Spain and England.

SPAIN

Key facts and records you need to know:

Spain is the only team that has won every single game in Euros to reach the final.

Spain beat France in the semifinal after goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

Pedri is out of the tie due to an injury he suffered against Germany.

Spain has won the Euros three times. (1964,2008,2012).

If Spain wins, it will be the first country to lift the Euros four times.

Team stats:

Spain has scored 13 goals so far in the Euro 2024, the highest by any team in the tournament.

Spain has only conceded three goals in the tournament so far.

Spain is fourth in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 57.3 per-cent.

Spain has a passing accuracy of 90 per-cent.

Spain has taken the most attempts in Euro 2024 with 108 out of which 37 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, Spain leads the charts with 255

Spain has had three clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Dani Olmo is the joint leading goal scorer of the tournament with three goals.

Lamine Yamal is the joint assist leader of the tournament with three.

Yamal has made the most attempts on goal for Spain. (16)

Rodri has completed the most passes for Spain. (406)

Defensively Aymeric Laporte has recovered the ball the most number of times for Spain. (32)

Unai Simon has just conceded three goals and has made 12 saves in five matches for Spain.

England

Key facts and records you need to know:

England has made it to the final the second time in a row. It lost the last time against Italy on penalties.

England has conceded first in all of its knockout matches.

Bellingham scored a stunning bicycle kick in the dying minutes in the round of 16 against Slovakia to keep his side in the tournament.

England beat Netherlands in the semifinal after a wonder goal by super sub Ollie Watkins.

Cole Palmer is yet to start a game for England despite having an amazing season with Chelsea.

England has never won the Euros. It’s best finish was runner-up after it lost in the last edition against Italy in the final on penalties.

The last time England won a trophy was the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Team stats:

England has scored seven goals in Euro 2024

England has conceded four goals in the tournament so far.

England is third in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 58.8 per-cent.

England has a passing accuracy of 90.3 per-cent.

England has taken the seventh most attempts in Euro 2024 with 66 out of which 19 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, England is third in the charts with 225.

England has had two clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats: