Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’

Two teams. Two different playing styles. Two contradictory routes to the Euro 2024 final. Two contrasting records in summit clashes of the European Championships. But, Spain and England have one factor in common – a teenage sensation tearing it apart on the pitch.

Lamine Yamal and Kobbie Mainoo cannot be more different. Yamal forces everyone to sit up and notice. His quick dribbles, the drop of the shoulder and the ability to send the defenders into a spin bring people to the edge of their seats.

Mainoo on the other hand is more blink-and-miss. One look at the screen and you wouldn’t see why he’s so hyped. But, his ability to receive passes in a crowded midfield, drive forward and create chances, without being flustered in the slightest, sets him apart from the rest.

Dribble and dash

It has been a record-breaking season-and-a-half for Barcelona’s Yamal. After being the youngest player to debut in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, he became the youngest to score in the league during a 2-2 draw with Granada.

A slew of international records followed. The La Masia graduate was only 16 years and 57 days old when he came on for Spain against Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifier. A left-footed finish to the top corner in the 74th minute made him the country’s youngest ever goal-scorer and he hasn’t looked back since.

The now 17-year-old Yamal headlined a new-look Spain setup at Germany this time, moving away from banking on possession and technical superiority at the front end of the pitch to a more direct, pacy approach.

Together with Nico Williams on the opposite flank, the Barcelona winger has been key in creating chances for La Roja. Yamal has aggregated an expected assisted goals (xAG) per 90 figure of 0.54, the best in the tournament for any player with over 200 minutes played.

Lamine Yamal’s crosses in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Opta

The right-winger also has the most chances created for the three-time Euro winner (14) and the joint-highest assists (3) in the competition. The youngster’s best moment came in the semifinal against France.

Receiving an innocuous ball from Alvaro Morata a yard away from the box, Yamal shifted the ball to his right foot, then back to his left before unleashing a rocket to the top corner. At 16 years 362 days, he became the competition’s youngest-ever goalscorer, beating the record set by Switzerland’s Johan Volanthen at Euro 2004.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“We saw a touch of genius from a footballer who we all need to take care of,” Head Coach Luis de la Fuente told reporters after the game.“He looks like such an experienced player already and hopefully, we can all enjoy him for years to come.”

ALSO READ | Southgate’s safety-first approach proves right, just enough

Composure and class

The first flashes of Mainoo’s brilliance came at the Metlife Stadium in the USA as Manchester United faced arch-rival Arsenal in a preseason game. However, an ankle injury the following game against Real Madrid derailed his start to the season.

The 19-year-old bounced back in November to record 24 starts in 26 league games, capping off a breakout season with the Red Devils by netting the winning goal in the FA Cup final at Wembley against city rival Manchester City.

A first runout with the national team came in March 2024, in the friendly loss to Brazil. A first start, a couple of days later, against Belgium, saw England manager Gareth Southgate hailing his calmness on the ball. So, it was no surprise when the midfielder found a place in the squad for the Euros.

In the group stages, he only played a bit-part role, a total of 49 minutes across the three games. But the control he displayed in midfield during the second half of the final group game against Slovenia convinced the coaching staff to start him alongside Declan Rice in the round of 16 clash against Slovakia. And just like that, the teenager became an integral part of the Three Lions in their run to the final. .

96% - Kobbie Mainoo has the best pass accuracy of any midfielder at a European Championship that Opta has on record since 1980 (96%, min. 100 passes), misplacing just five of his 138 passes at EURO 2024. Dependable. pic.twitter.com/wOEo7QlWw1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2024

Mainoo’s 91.5% pass completion percentage in the opponent’s half is second only to John Stones among the English squad. His passing hasn’t been about choosing the easiest option or finding the free centre-back to recycle possession. The midfielder is always ready yo play on the half-turn and prepared to spin into a dribble when there is space up ahead.

The 19-year-old has created three chances for the Three Lions so far this tournament, aggregating an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.46. It was Mainoo’s touch that sent the ball into the path of Cole Palmer who provided the assist for Ollie Watkins’ late winning goal in the semifinal.

“He gives us a different profile of midfield player to anything else we’ve got and we’re pleased with what he’s done,” Southgate said after the semifinal against Netherlands.

Kobbie Mainoo in action against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

“You can’t believe his age. His attributes are there for everybody to see, that ability to receive under pressure and ride challenges, to manipulate the ball in tight areas,” he added.

Come Sunday, one of Yamal or Mainoo will be crowned European Champion. The duo are set to break records even before a ball is kicked. Yamal will be the youngest player to play in the Euro final whereas Mainoo will become the youngest Englishman to play in the final of an international football tournament.

The Euro 2024 trophy is not the only thing at stake. Which side the result sways will probably also determine where the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Trophy could be headed. One thing is for certain, with years of high-level football ahead of them, this will not be the last time either Mainoo or Yamal will face off in the final of a global football event.