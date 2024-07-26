Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: List of India’s recent flag bearers at the Summer Olympic Games

Table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal, playing his fifth and final Olympics, will be India’s flag bearer for Paris 2024
Badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be India’s co-flag bearer
Bronze medallists duo of M.C. Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh (hockey) carried the Indian flag at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Abhinav Bindra (shooting), gold medallist from Beijing 2008, carried the Indian flag for the 2016 Rio Olympics
Two-time medallist Sushil Kumar (wrestling) was India’s flag bearer for the 2012 London Olympics
Silver medal winner Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (shooting) was the Indian flag bearer for the 2008 Beijing Olympics
Anju Bobby George (athletics) was the Indian flag bearer at the 2004 Athens Olympics
Bronze medallist Leander Paes (tennis) acted as the Indian flag bearer at the 2000 Sydney Olympics