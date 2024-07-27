Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian performers on Day 1

Shooter Manu Bhaker got off to a good start, placing third in the 10m Air Pistol final to qualify for Sunday’s final
Harmeet Desai started his Olympics campaign well in table tennis, beating Jordan’s Zaid Yaman 4-0 to reach the Round of 64
Badminton player Lakshya Sen got off to a good start, beating Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also started with a win over France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, beating them 21-17, 21-14
India got off to a winning start with a dramatic 3-2 victory over New Zealand courtesy of a last-gasp penalty stroke from captain Harmanpreet Singh
Rower Balraj Panwar finished fourth in his heat in the men’s single sculls event. He enters the repechage round on Sunday
Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji’s opening match against Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France was delayed due to rain