Paris Olympics 2024: Initially hesitant, Dhinidhi has finally embraced the water and will swim on the grandest stage

At 14 years and 70 days, Dhinidhi Desinghu became the youngest Olympian in the 117-member Indian contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the opening ceremony on July 26.

The Bengaluru teenager, who earned her spot by securing the universality quota for the 200m freestyle event, will compete at the Paris La Defense Arena on July 28.

Dhinidhi’s swimming journey began when she was seven, although initially, she was not enthusiastic about the water. “I started swimming at the pool near my house. At first, I wasn’t very fond of it, I hesitated to put my face in the water and didn’t really enjoy swimming. But as I practised more, I became more comfortable. My coach recognised my stamina and potential and encouraged me to take swimming seriously,” Dhinidhi told Sportstar.

Having set the national record in 200m freestyle last year with a time of 2:04.24, the swimmer from Karnataka wasn’t entirely surprised by the Olympic qualification. “I wasn’t too surprised because I knew I had a chance, and I’m trying to stay humble about it,“ said Dhinidhi, the youngest Indian at the 2022 Asian Games. “The hard work I put in has finally paid off, and it feels really good.”

She joined Dolphin Aquatics in Bengaluru, where she met Madhu Kumar BM in 2019, who has coached her since then.

Madhu urged his pupil to make the most of this opportunity and enjoy the Games. “She should give 100 per cent effort, enjoy the experience, and embrace the opportunity to participate in the Olympics at her age. I don’t want to stress her with specific improvements; she needs to continue her efforts, and I’m confident she will perform even better at the Olympics,“ he said.

Dhinidhi with coach Madhu Kumar BM. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhinidhi’s training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence before the Olympics was intense and more demanding than her preparation for the Asian Games, where the ninth grader from Kendriya Vidyalaya DRDO finished 12th overall in the heats, clocking 2:07.10 in the 200m freestyle.

Following her Asiad performance, the Bengaluru-based swimmer turned up the intensity, becoming the youngest swimmer to win seven gold medals in a single edition of the National Games last November. She believes the experience helped her broaden her horizons and contributed to her growth.

During the intense training camps, her motivational whiteboard at home proved invaluable despite her visiting it only on weekends. Adorned with colourful calligraphic quotes and a few souvenirs from countries she visited for competitions, the whiteboard’s most recent additions include references to Paris 2024 and its mascot – Phryges.

Dhinidhi’s motivational whiteboard at home proved invaluable despite her visiting it only on weekends | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhinidhi is excited to meet her idol in Paris - USA’s Katie Ledecky. She also met several other Olympic medallists like Siobhan Haughey and Adam Peaty at the World Championships and Sarah Sjostrom and David Popovici at the Mare Nostrum event.

“I aspire to become like them, but I don’t want to be exactly like them because they are unique individuals. I want to keep growing and stay true to myself rather than trying to emulate someone else. However, I look up to them and draw inspiration from their achievements. I observe them to see how I can improve my swimming,” she said.

Dhinidhi is unfazed by the prospect of competing against world-class swimmers like the reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus. “I’m not focused on how fast they swim; ultimately, I’ll be the one in the pool, in my lane, swimming back and forth. Pacing myself with them is difficult because they are so fast. Right now, it’s not possible to keep up with them. Instead, I’ll stick to my plan and won’t make any changes to it. I’ll go there and give my best,” added the 14-year-old.

With the Olympics taking precedence, her schoolwork has been temporarily pushed aside, but not for long. “Usually, after morning training, I head straight to school. I have lunch there and hardly have any time to rest before returning for training. Due to the Olympics schedule and training, I haven’t been able to attend school regularly. Education is essential, and I understand that. Once this is over, I’ll focus on ninth grade,” she said.