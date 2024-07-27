Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team beats New Zealand 3-2 in opening match of Summer Games

In front of 4000 noisy spectators, India rallied to beat a spirited New Zealand 3-2 in its opening Pool-B hockey match in the Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Saturday.

Backed by its supporters, who cheered and waved Tricolours on all sides of the stands, India made an impressive start by putting pressure on New Zealand. It used both flanks- on the carpet and in the air- surprising the opponent with diagonal high balls from the deep. Abhishek’s shot at open goal got deflected from custodian Dominic Dixon’s pads in the fourth minute.

New Zealand drew first blood against the run of play in the eighth minute. Vivek Sagar Prasad’s mistake inside the circle resulted in a penalty corner, and Sam Lane sounded the board to switch the momentum.

As the Black Sticks controlled the ball and made well-coordinated forays, Amit Rohidas stood out with his fine tackles and clearances on either side of the first break.

READ | INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS

Indian players, changing positions, maintained their composure to explore openings, but New Zealand’s alert and compact defence remained firm and initiated quick counterattacks.

The Craig Fulton-coached team got two consecutive short corners and drew parity off the second with Mandeep Singh slotting in a rebound.

Mandeep’s reverse hit found the athletic Dixon, but the Harmanpreet Singh-led side grabbed the much-needed lead as Vivek pushed home following a scramble in the 34th minute.

India, known for conceding penalty corners easily, blocked four, including three successive ones, but entertained by displaying some smart passing, with Sukhjeet showing some brilliance in the penultimate quarter.

A never-say-die New Zealand earned three more back-to-back short corners and converted the last one through its legend Simon Child.

Harmanpreet converted a 59th-minute penalty stroke to the fans’ delight.