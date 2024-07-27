Paris Olympics 2024, IND vs NZ men’s hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India secures 3-2 win against New Zealand

- July 27, 2024 22:42That’s all you for today!!!
That’s all for today. We will see you when India takes on Argentina on July 29 in its second Pool B match. Till then do follow Sportstar for daily Olympic updates!
- July 27, 2024 22:3960’ INDIA DEFEATS NEW ZEALAND 3-2
Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty stroke seemed to have done it for India. Kiwis remove their goalie Dixon for an extra player on field in the last minute. However, it doesn’t matter as New Zealand fails to make it count.
- July 27, 2024 22:3559’ GOAL FOR INDIA 3-2
A foul by the New Zealander leads to a penalty stroke taken by captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scores and gives India a 3-2 lead.
- July 27, 2024 22:3458’
PC for India as the ball deflects off Russell’s boot. Another PC attempt given for India.
- July 27, 2024 22:3057’
Indians seem to play on their backfoot as they pass backwards before trying to break press in the right flank.
- July 27, 2024 22:2956’
Indians seek a referral for a 5m distance after an interference. India loses its referral and start with a free hit.
- July 27, 2024 22:2453’ NZ SCORES 2-2
Sreejesh fails to read rebound as Child deflects the ball near the Indian goalkeeper. It’s an equaliser for the Kiwis.
- July 27, 2024 22:2152’ PC FOR NZ
Injection goes wrong for Child, a rookie error. However, Phillips brings another PC via Hardik’s leg. Consecutive PC’s for New Zealand.
- July 27, 2024 22:1647’
Missed PC chance for India as Dixon saves Amit Rohidas’ flicking attempt as he saves ball using his left hand.
- July 27, 2024 22:1546’
Dixon’s quick reaction saves NZ from Sukhjeet’s attempt of a goal. While New Zealand attempts to counter, India has other plans.
- July 27, 2024 22:1145’ THIRD QUARTER ENDS
New Zealand earns ball possession but fail to convert it as India leads 2-1 after the third quarter.
- July 27, 2024 22:1044’ PC FOR NZ
Fifth PC of the third quarter for NZ. Sreejesh conveniently saves the corner as India aims to launch a counter attack as the ball is pushed wide.
- July 27, 2024 22:0843’
Amit moves past defenders near the circle but passes it to Sumit who further passes it back to Jarmanpreet Singh.
- July 27, 2024 22:0641’
Hardik wins possession back, sends to Vivek who passes to Sanjay. The ball is passed on the left flank.
- July 27, 2024 22:0439’
Sreejesh deflects another attempt made near the backline.
- July 27, 2024 22:0338’
Sreejesh saves a brilliant attack from the New Zealand players.
- July 27, 2024 22:0137’
New Zealand’s consecutive penalty corners in vain as India defends the Black Sticks from scoring.
- July 27, 2024 21:5734’ GOAL!!!!INDIA LEADS 2-1
Umpire referral takes place as Vivek Sagar Prasad deflects off Mandeep into the goal but the ball seem to have touched the line and not gone past according to the Kiwi side. The referral can’t determine and the GOAL STANDS! INDIA LEADS 2-1 AGAINST NEW ZEALAND!
- July 27, 2024 21:5232’
Dixon saves multiple attempts of Indian attackers including the goalscorer Mandeep’s flick.
- July 27, 2024 21:46Half-time stats!!! TO READ AS IND - NZ
IND 1-1 NZ GOAL
0/2- 0/2 FIELD GOALS
1/2- 1/1 PC GOALS
8-4 CIRCLE PENETRATIONS
57%-43% POSSESSION
1 GREAD CARD- 1 GREEN CARD, 1 YELLOW CARD (CARDS)
- July 27, 2024 21:4030’ SECOND QUARTER ENDS
Green card for Ingils, can India use this to their advantage? Hardik tries to score but it goes wide.
- July 27, 2024 21:3929’
Houlbrooke manages to snatch the ball from the Indians but the ball possession changes.
- July 27, 2024 21:3524’ INDIA 1-1 NEW ZEALAND
India get their second PC as Harmanpreet is defended by Simon Child. Mandeep Singh scores on rebound and away from Dixon who had the ball trapped, however New Zealand take a referral, which proves to be unsuccessful.
- July 27, 2024 21:3024’ PC FOR INDIA
A mispass leads to India almost losing chance to enter the striking circle. However, Sanjay manages to entrap a NZ player’s foot inside the circle resulting in an Indian PC. NZ goalie Dixon seems to have equipment troubles, extra time is taken due to the same.
- July 27, 2024 21:2723’
Amit Rohidas defends New Zealand’s quick counter attack through the right flank.
- July 27, 2024 21:2721’
Manpreet Singh gets tackled by a NZ defender.
- July 27, 2024 21:2520’
The two teams make quick exchanges in the middle.
- July 27, 2024 21:2216’ yellow card for NZ captain
Nic Woods would be out of the NZ line-up for five minutes.
- July 27, 2024 21:2015’ END OF FIRST QUARTER
The first quarter ends with NEw Zealand leading 1-0 thanks to Sam Lane
- July 27, 2024 21:1514’
India break through despite New Zealand’s attempt to score a goal while entering the striking circle.
- July 27, 2024 21:1312’
Brilliant long pass between the Indians but Harmanpreet Singh fails to keep ball possession trying to defend.
- July 27, 2024 21:1210’ Green card for Gurjant Singh
Gurjant Singh receives a green card and the Kiwi’s are already taking advantage of India’s lack of a player.
- July 27, 2024 21:108’ GOAL FOR NZ
Looks there is some jinxing going on... New Zealand gets a PC as a dangerous ball is given a penalty corner. Same Lane scores goal for the Black Sticks as Sreejesh misreads it. NZ leads 1-0!
- July 27, 2024 21:077’
It is clear that India has more circle penetrations than New Zealand.
- July 27, 2024 21:054’ A SAVE FOR NZ
Nic Woods saves an attempt of an Indian attacker with his defence. India’s Abhishek attempts tries to score but Dixon manages to save.
- July 27, 2024 21:033’
Indian defenders ward away danger as the Kiwis attempt to lead charge into the D.
- July 27, 2024 21:011’- AND IT BEGINS!
The match begins with a free hit for India thanks to Lett’s tackle.
- July 27, 2024 20:57Players take centre stage!
The Men in Blue and Black Sticks enter the field followed by the two country’s national anthem.
- July 27, 2024 20:41Playing XI
- July 27, 2024 20:36Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are the key opponents for Indian men’s hockey team at Summer Games
Take a look at the key opponents that stand in the way of the Indian men’s hockey team and a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- July 27, 2024 20:28Preview
Backed by good preparation and acclimatisation, the Indian hockey team’s approach ahead of its opening match against New Zealand is calm. Its primary aim? — improve the colour of its Tokyo bronze medal in the Paris Olympics at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, on Saturday.
Following a series of matches against top teams in the FIH Pro League, and preparatory camps in Bengaluru and Europe, the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit, supported by mental trainer Paddy Upton and adventurer Mike Horn, who were part of the support staff under coach Gary Kirsten and contributed to the Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup triumph, was down to fine-tune its game behind closed doors on the eve of the crucial match.
India will aim to start on a high and gain momentum with a win against New Zealand.
The Indian team, which will meet Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its other Pool-B engagements, chose to skip the opening ceremony as it wanted to focus on their first match.-Y. B. Sarangi (READ MORE)
- July 27, 2024 20:16When is India vs New Zealand, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?
The India vs New Zealand hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 27th July, Saturday from 9:00 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
- July 27, 2024 20:06Where To watch India vs New Zealand, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 Pool B match?
The Paris 2024 Olympics hockey match between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024, IND vs NZ men’s hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India secures 3-2 win against New Zealand
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 1, Live Medal Tally Updates: China, Belgium, Japan, Kazakhstan, Australia strike gold
- SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India posts 213/7; Axar removes Nissanka, Perera; Sri Lanka fumble in chase
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team beats New Zealand 3-2 in opening match of Summer Games
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: IND beats NZ 3-2 in hockey; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag get winning start; Harmeet moves forward
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE