Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for women’s 10m air pistol final, Rhythm finishes 15th

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker qualified for the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Indian finished third after the 60 shots in the qualification round to finish with 580 points and 27 inner 10s. Her compatriot Rhythm Sangwan failed to make the cut after ending in 15th place.

Rhythm started strong with 97 points in the first series of shots but a 92-point second series saw her slip in the rankings.

Hungary’s Veronika Major ended in first place, followed by Oh Ye Jin of South Korea. The final round will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 28.