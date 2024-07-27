Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Downtown Heroes FC in the opening match

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeats Downtown Heroes FC 1-0 in the first match of Durand Cup 2024 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.
Mariners forward Suhail Bhat broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, which ultimately gave his club a winning start to the campaign.
More to follow.
