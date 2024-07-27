Key Updates
July 27, 2024 - Mohun Bagan Super Giant XI
Rathi, Basfore, Aldred, Abhishek, Zahid, Glan, Asish, Taison, Salah, Suhail, Rana
Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know
Live-streaming info
Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.
Preview
Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lead the challenge as 24 teams brace themselves for Indian football's first competition of the 2024-25 season in the form of the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the opening match of the 133rd Durand Cup between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
