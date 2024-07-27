MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2024: Lineups out; Aldred leads Mariners in the opening match

MBSG v DHFC LIVE: Catch the Live coverage of the opening match of the 133rd Durand Cup between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Jul 27, 2024 17:12 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 group A match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • July 27, 2024 17:12
    Mohun Bgan Super Giant XI

    Rathi, Basfore, Aldred, Abhishek, Zahid, Glan, Asish, Taison, Salah, Suhail, Rana

  • July 27, 2024 16:40
    Full schedule of Durand Cup 2024

    Durand Cup 2024: Full list of matches, kick off time in IST, venues, teams

    Domestic football is set to return in India with the 133rd edition of Durand Cup where 24 teams will be vying for the title starting on July 27.

  • July 27, 2024 16:39
    Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know

    Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info

    The Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest existing football tournament and the third oldest in the World. This edition of the tournament has 24 teams, including 13 Indian Super League sides.

  • July 27, 2024 16:35
    Predicted XI: MBSG vs DHFC

    Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC

    Find out who can start in the Durand Cup 2024 opener between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes FC.

  • July 27, 2024 16:34
    Live-streaming info

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.

    Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?

    Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the LIVE telecast and stream of the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes FC.

  • July 27, 2024 16:34
    Preview

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lead the challenge as 24 teams brace themselves for Indian football’s first competition of the 2024-25 season in the form of the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup.

    Durand Cup 2024: Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Downtown Heroes in opener

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant enters the tournament as the reigning champion, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season.

  • July 27, 2024 16:32
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the opening match of the 133rd Durand Cup between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

