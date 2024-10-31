With the 10 Indian Premier League teams officially announcing their player retentions on Thursday, a clearer picture has emerged going into the 2025 auction.
IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM
46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.
Punjab Kings retained the least number of players, opting to hold onto two uncapped players. This means the Kings will go into the IPL 2025 auction with four RTMs.
How many RTMs do each team have available in the Mega Auction?
Chennai Super Kings - One (capped/uncapped)
Mumbai Indians - One (uncapped)
Kolkata Knight Riders - None
Rajasthan Royals - None
Sunrisers Hyderabad - One (uncapped)
Gujarat Titans - One (capped)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Three (capped/uncapped)
Delhi Capitals - Two (capped/uncapped)
Punjab Kings - Four (capped)
Lucknow Super Giants - One (capped)
