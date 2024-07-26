MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: FC Goa completes foreign contingent for the season with Borja Herrera signing

Herrera had joined the club on a short-term loan deal in January earlier this year.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 19:51 IST , Goa - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Borja Herrera has joined FC Goa on a permanent deal.
Borja Herrera has joined FC Goa on a permanent deal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Borja Herrera has joined FC Goa on a permanent deal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

FC Goa completed its foreign contingent for the ISL 2024-25 season with the signing of Borja Herrera on a permanent deal on Friday.

Herrera had joined the club on a short-term loan deal in January earlier this year.

The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder scored two goals and made three assists in 14 appearances in the second half of last season.

Herrera has been part of various clubs across Spain, Israel, and India including notable stints with UD Las Palmas in LaLiga, Real Valladolid in the Segunda Division and Hyderabad FC in the ISL, where he played a key role in helping his team finish as runners-up in the race for the 2022-23 League Shield.

He also represented East Bengal FC in Durand Cup 2023, the first half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season and in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, where it emerged champion.

