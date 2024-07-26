ISL 2024-25: FC Goa completes foreign contingent for the season with Borja Herrera signing

FC Goa completed its foreign contingent for the ISL 2024-25 season with the signing of Borja Herrera on a permanent deal on Friday.
Herrera had joined the club on a short-term loan deal in January earlier this year.
The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder scored two goals and made three assists in 14 appearances in the second half of last season.
Herrera has been part of various clubs across Spain, Israel, and India including notable stints with UD Las Palmas in LaLiga, Real Valladolid in the Segunda Division and Hyderabad FC in the ISL, where he played a key role in helping his team finish as runners-up in the race for the 2022-23 League Shield.
He also represented East Bengal FC in Durand Cup 2023, the first half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season and in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, where it emerged champion.
