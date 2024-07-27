Kerala Blasters FC extends Miloš Drinčić’s contract until 2026

Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced the extension of Montenegrin center-back Miloš Drinčić’s contract until 2026.

Since joining Kerala Blasters FC in 2023, the 25-year-old has been a key figure in the defensive line. In his first season, Miloš made a significant impact across 22 games, contributing not only as a defensive leader but also with crucial goals, highlighting his versatility and importance to the squad.

“Miloš is a determined player with high motivation to perform and leadership qualities. I’m happy that he will continue with us and I’m looking forward for a good season ahead for him,” Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said.

“Continuing my association with Kerala Blasters FC was a pretty easy decision for me. The fans’ passion and the club’s vision perfectly match my aspirations. I’m proud to represent Kerala Blasters FC and look forward to making ongoing contributions and lead the team towards multiple title triumphs,” Drinčić said.

His presence, alongside recent signing Alexandre Coeff, will hope to fortify the defense and contribute to Kerala Blasters backline.