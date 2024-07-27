MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala Blasters FC extends Miloš Drinčić’s contract until 2026

In his first season, Miloš made a significant impact across 22 games, contributing not only as a defensive leader but also with crucial goals, highlighting his versatility and importance to the squad.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 13:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Milos Drincic
FILE PHOTO: Milos Drincic | Photo Credit: KERALA BLASTERS FC
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Milos Drincic | Photo Credit: KERALA BLASTERS FC

Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced the extension of Montenegrin center-back Miloš Drinčić’s contract until 2026.

Since joining Kerala Blasters FC in 2023, the 25-year-old has been a key figure in the defensive line. In his first season, Miloš made a significant impact across 22 games, contributing not only as a defensive leader but also with crucial goals, highlighting his versatility and importance to the squad.

“Miloš is a determined player with high motivation to perform and leadership qualities. I’m happy that he will continue with us and I’m looking forward for a good season ahead for him,” Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said.

READ MORE | Kerala Blasters in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

“Continuing my association with Kerala Blasters FC was a pretty easy decision for me. The fans’ passion and the club’s vision perfectly match my aspirations. I’m proud to represent Kerala Blasters FC and look forward to making ongoing contributions and lead the team towards multiple title triumphs,” Drinčić said.

His presence, alongside recent signing Alexandre Coeff, will hope to fortify the defense and contribute to Kerala Blasters backline.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Kerala Blasters /

ISL /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: Sarabjot, Arjun Cheema in action in 10m air pistol qualification; India’s 10m AR mixed teams eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; ruled out of medal contention
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men’s 10m air pistol qualification; Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: First day of skateboarding competition postponed amid bad weather
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters FC extends Miloš Drinčić’s contract until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: Sarabjot, Arjun Cheema in action in 10m air pistol qualification; India’s 10m AR mixed teams eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament; Schedule, groups, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; ruled out of medal contention
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in men’s 10m air pistol qualification; Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: First day of skateboarding competition postponed amid bad weather
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment