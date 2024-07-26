MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 01:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC’s Adrian Luna (L) in action during an Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.
Kerala Blasters FC's Adrian Luna (L) in action during an Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters FC’s Adrian Luna (L) in action during an Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Durand Cup 2024 is set to kick off in Kolkata on July 27 when defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Downtown Heroes at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

In the 2024 edition, the Blasters have been placed in Group C alongside fellow Indian Super League outfits Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC. The CISF Protectors FT is the fourth team in this group.

Kerala Blasters squad (tentative)
Goalkeepers:
Mohammed Arbaz, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar
Defenders:
Miloš Drinčić, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Aiban Dohling, Muhammed Saheef, Naocha Singh, Alexandre Coeff
Midfielders:
Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Yoihenba Meitei
Forwards:
Adrian Luna, Noah Sadaoui, Jaushua Sotirio, Kwame Peprah, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Ishan Pandita, R. Lalthanmawia, Sreekuttan MS, Noah Sadaoui, Muhammad Ajsal, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, Saurav

Here’s how Kerala Blasters’ group stage match schedule for the Durand Cup 2024 looks like:

Date Match Time Venue
August 1 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7 pm IST Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
August 4 Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC 4 pm IST Kolkata
August 10 Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT 7 pm IST Kolkata

Kerala Blasters record in Durand Cup

This is only the fourth time that Kerala Blasters is participating in the Durand Cup after making its debut in the tournament back in 2021.

In its first season, the Blasters had failed to make it out of the group stage.

In the 2022 edition, the side finished second in Group D before exiting the competition after a 0-3 loss to Mohammedan SC.

Last year, the Blasters once again failed to make it to the knockouts after they finished third in Group C.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

