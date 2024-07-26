Kerala Blasters in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

The Durand Cup 2024 is set to kick off in Kolkata on July 27 when defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Downtown Heroes at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.
In the 2024 edition, the Blasters have been placed in Group C alongside fellow Indian Super League outfits Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC. The CISF Protectors FT is the fourth team in this group.
Kerala Blasters squad (tentative)
Goalkeepers:
Defenders:
Midfielders:
Forwards:
Here’s how Kerala Blasters’ group stage match schedule for the Durand Cup 2024 looks like:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|August 1
|Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|7 pm IST
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|August 4
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
|4 pm IST
|Kolkata
|August 10
|Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT
|7 pm IST
|Kolkata
Kerala Blasters record in Durand Cup
This is only the fourth time that Kerala Blasters is participating in the Durand Cup after making its debut in the tournament back in 2021.
In its first season, the Blasters had failed to make it out of the group stage.
In the 2022 edition, the side finished second in Group D before exiting the competition after a 0-3 loss to Mohammedan SC.
Last year, the Blasters once again failed to make it to the knockouts after they finished third in Group C.
