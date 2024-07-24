MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant

This is the second Indian Super League club of the 33-year-old attacker who scored eleven goals across all competitions for MBSG last season.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 19:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa.
File Photo: Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Albanian forward Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa after one season at Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

This is the second Indian Super League club of the 33-year-old attacker who scored eleven goals across all competitions for MBSG last season.

Sadiku won the ISL Shield last campaign in his first season in the ISL with MBSG and was an integral part of the heavyweights’ attacking front.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

FC Goa /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sexual harassment of women players puts focus on Kerala Cricket Association
    P. K. Ajith Kumar,M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: France rolls out red carpet for 33rd Summer Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indians in action today - Thursday, July 25; time in IST, fixtures and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Extremely proud of being joint flag-bearer for India,’ says Sharath Kamal
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters signs French defender Alexandre Coeff
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Durand Cup 2024: Match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC extends Crispin Chettri’s tenure as women’s team head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Stephen Eze returns to Jamshedpur FC for second stint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sexual harassment of women players puts focus on Kerala Cricket Association
    P. K. Ajith Kumar,M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: France rolls out red carpet for 33rd Summer Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indians in action today - Thursday, July 25; time in IST, fixtures and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Extremely proud of being joint flag-bearer for India,’ says Sharath Kamal
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment