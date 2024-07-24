ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Albanian forward Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa after one season at Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

This is the second Indian Super League club of the 33-year-old attacker who scored eleven goals across all competitions for MBSG last season.

There's no place like Goa! Welcome Armando 😍🌴🔥 pic.twitter.com/kjRvUrsNLb — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 24, 2024

Sadiku won the ISL Shield last campaign in his first season in the ISL with MBSG and was an integral part of the heavyweights’ attacking front.

