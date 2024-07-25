ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC signs Javier Hernandez

Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Javier Hernandez on Thursday.

The 35-year-old attacking midfielder brings a wealth of experience in Indian Football boasting creative playmaking capabilities and attacking gameplay that will bolster the midfield.

Hernandez has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in Indian football, with notable titles being the Indian Super League championship with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2019-20, the Durand Cup in 2022, and a runner-up finish in the 2022-23 Indian Super League playoffs with Bengaluru FC.

Hernandez’s Indian odyssey has spanned five years, with notable stints at Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan, resulting in 21 goals and 17 assists in the Indian Super League.

“I’m delighted to join Jamshedpur FC, a move that heralds an exciting new chapter in my Indian football journey. I’m deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by the club and Head Coach Khalid Jamil, and I’m eager to reciprocate that faith with my performances. I firmly believe I have a significant contribution to make to the team, and I’m committed to giving my all in every step I take for the club. Having experienced the electric atmosphere at the Furnace before, I’m thrilled to now play for the passionate fans of Jharkhand and make them proud with my efforts,” Hernandez said after signing with the Men of Steel for the 2024-25 season.

Javier Hernandez’s Indian football journey began with ATK Mohun Bagan, where he made his mark from 2019 to 2021. He then moved to Odisha FC for the 2021-22 season, where he consistently impressed. He featured in 19 out of 20 league games, netting six goals and providing five assists throughout the campaign.

Head coach, Khalid Jamil lauded the midfielder as he said, “Javier Hernandez brings unparalleled experience to our team, and it’s essential we utilize his expertise effectively. His familiarity with Indian football is a significant advantage. We need attacking experience and Javi’s presence fills that gap perfectly. His exemplary behaviour on and off the field makes him an ideal role model for our young Indian players. This season is crucial for him, and I’m confident he’ll rise to the occasion.”

Hernandez began his youth career with local side CDF Pizarrales, before moving to UD Salamanca in 2002 and then the Real Madrid Youth Academy at 16, in 2005. He made his senior debut with Real Madrid Castilla in Segunda Division B, before stints in Halmstad, Salamanca, CD Ourense, and Burgos CF.

Javi moved to Romania with Poli Timisoara in 2015, followed by stints in Poland with Gornik Leczna and Azerbaijan with Gabala. After a two-year return to Poland with Krakow-based club MKS Cracovia, the Spaniard crossed the shores of India.

Hernandez will don the jersey number 10 and will soon join the team.