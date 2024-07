Durand Cup 2024: Full list of matches, kick off time in IST, venues, teams

Domestic football is set to return in India with the 133rd edition of Durand Cup where 24 teams will be vying for the title starting on July 27.

The oldest existing club football tournament in Asia will kick off with Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s match against Downtown Heroes at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on July 27 at 6 PM.

All 24 teams compete in six groups of four, for a total of 43 matches in a round-robin league structure followed by knockout games. The matches will be hosted in four cities: Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur. The competition will feature teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), the I-League, as well as armed forces from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The group stage will conclude with defending champions Mohun Bagan SG facing East Bengal FC in a repeat of last season’s final on August 18.

ALSO READ | Domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July

GROUPS

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Mohun Bagan SG Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur FC Odisha FC FC Goa East Bengal FC Inter Kashi Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC NorthEast United FC Hyderabad FC Indian Air Force FT Indian Navy FT Punjab FC Indian Army FT Bodoland FC Shillong Lajong FC Downtown Heroes FC Mohammedan SC CISF Protectors FT Bangladesh Army FT BSF FT Tribhuvan Army FC

Here’s the full schedule for Durand Cup 2024:

GROUP A FIXTURES

Date Match Time Venue July 27 Mohun Bagan SG vs Downtown Heroes FC 18:00 Kolkata July 29 East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force FT 19:00 Kolkata August 2 Indian Air Force FT vs Downtown Heroes FC 19:00 Kolkata August 7 East Bengal FC vs Downtown Heroes FC 19:00 Kolkata August 8 Mohun Bagan SG vs Indian Air Force FT 16:00 Kolkata August 18 Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC 19:00 Kolkata

GROUP B FIXTURES

Date Match Time Venue July 28 Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC 19:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan , Kolkata July 31 Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy FT 19:00 Kolkata August 3 Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi FC 19:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata August 6 Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC 19:00 Kolkata August 9 Indian Navy FT vs Inter Kashi FC 16:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata August 13 Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT 16:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

GROUP C FIXTURES

Date Match Time Venue July 30 CISF Protectors FT vs Punjab FC 19:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata August 1 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 19:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata August 4 Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC 16:00 Kolkata August 5 Mumbai City FC vs CISF Protectors FT 16:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata August 10 Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT 19:00 Kolkata August 11 Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC 16:00 Kolkata

GROUP D FIXTURES

Date Match Time Venue July 28 Jamshedpur FC vs Bangladesh Army FT 16:00 Jamshedpur July 31 Chennaiyin FC vs Indian Army FT 16:00 Jamshedpur August 4 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 19:00 Jamshedpur August 7 Indian Army FT vs Bangladesh Army FT 16:00 Jamshedpur August 11 Chennaiyin FC vs Bangladesh Army FT 19:00 Jamshedpur August 14 Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT 19:00 Jamshedpur

GROUP E FIXTURES

Date Match Time Venue July 30 Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC 15:00 Kokrajhar August 3 Odisha FC vs BSF FT 16:00 Kokrajhar August 6 Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC 16:00 Kokrajhar August 9 NorthEast United FC vs BSF FT 19:00 Kokrajhar August 12 Bodoland FC vs BSF FT 19:00 Kokrajhar August 16 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC 19:00 Kokrajhar

GROUP F FIXTURES

Date Match Time Venue August 2 Shillong Lajong FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC 16:00 Shillong August 5 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 19:00 Shillong August 8 FC Goa vs Tribhuvan Army FC 19:00 Shillong August 10 Shillong Lajong FC vs Hyderabad FC 16:00 Shillong August 13 Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC 19:00 Shillong August 17 FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC 19:00 Shillong

The dates of knockout stage dates are yet to be announced.