AIFF announces domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July

The announcement has also confirmed that Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently from next season.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 11:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently from 2024-25 season.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently from 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently from 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced some key highlights from the domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

The official handle of Indian Football Team took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the upcoming 2024-24 domestic season is to begin with Durand Cup in July.

It has also announced a nine month window for AIFF Youth Leagues U13 / U15 / U17.

The announcement has also confirmed that Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently from next season.

ALSO READ | IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win

In the ongoing season, Super Cup (rebranded Kalinga Super Cup) was held during the winter break of the domestic competition which also coincided  with AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The premier domestic women’s tournament, Indian Women’s League (IWL) 1 also gets a six months window in 2024-25 season.

