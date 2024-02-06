AIFF announces domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced some key highlights from the domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

The official handle of Indian Football Team took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the upcoming 2024-24 domestic season is to begin with Durand Cup in July.

It has also announced a nine month window for AIFF Youth Leagues U13 / U15 / U17.

The announcement has also confirmed that Indian Super League (ISL), I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently from next season.

In the ongoing season, Super Cup (rebranded Kalinga Super Cup) was held during the winter break of the domestic competition which also coincided with AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The premier domestic women’s tournament, Indian Women’s League (IWL) 1 also gets a six months window in 2024-25 season.