MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown

Lionel Messi leaves open the possibility of playing in Inter Miami’s friendly in Tokyo after disappointing fans in Hong Kong.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 11:02 IST , TOKYO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
| Video Credit: AFP

After disappointing a legion of fans in Hong Kong with a no-show on the pitch at the weekend, Lionel Messi left open the possibility of playing in Inter Miami’s friendly in Tokyo, saying he left “much better” than he did a few days ago.

The Argentine’s benching for the highly-anticipated match in front of a sellout crowd at Hong Kong Stadium has turned into a public relations debacle for his Major League Soccer side and organisers of the local event.

Speaking to media for the first time since the team and their co-owner David Beckham were booed off the field, Messi said on Tuesday it was “disappointing” that he was unable to play, citing swelling in his adductor muscle.

“In Hong Kong, we had an open-door training session and I went out because there was such a big crowd there and there was a clinic with the kids, and I wanted to be there and participate,” the 36-year-old told a press conference at a Tokyo hotel.

“But the truth is that the discomfort was still there and it was very difficult for me to play.

“I can understand that people were looking forward to it and I hope that there will be another opportunity for me to play in Hong Kong.”

READ | AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa

The Inter Miami skipper, who led Argentina to a World Cup triumph in 2022, was coy about whether he would play in Wednesday’s friendly against J-League champions Vissel Kobe.

“For tomorrow, I don’t know, we’ll need to see how it goes in training today,” he added. “We still don’t know if I would be able to or not, but I feel much better than I did a few days ago and really want to be able to play.”

Messi spoke at the press conference alone after appearances by Beckham, coach Tata Martino and team mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez were cancelled at the last minute.

Unlike in Hong Kong, scores of tickets were still available a day before the Tokyo match, after going on sale in late December.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

Major League Soccer /

Vissel Kobe /

David Beckham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown
    Reuters
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 134/3 (36); Whitehead joins Seletswane to rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zimbabwe to host India for five-match T20I series in July
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Hyderabad to host FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers between India and Kuwait on June 6
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. VIDEO: Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: De Rossi’s dream start continues as Roma drubs Cagliari 4-0
    AP
  4. ‘Sentiment’ and ‘never give up attitude’ the pillars behind Osasuna’s recent success, says club vice-president
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Brazilian footballer Alves’ bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown
    Reuters
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, Under 19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: SA 134/3 (36); Whitehead joins Seletswane to rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zimbabwe to host India for five-match T20I series in July
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI head coach Boucher: We wanted to take captaincy pressure off Rohit, he adds value as batter
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment