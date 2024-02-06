AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen did not travel with the rest of the squad for its Africa Cup of Nations semifinal with South Africa.

Osimhen missed the team’s flight from Abidjan to Bouake for Wednesday’s game because of abdominal discomfort, the Super Eagles said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) February 5, 2024

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 p.m.” the team said.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but the Napoli star’s tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

Only seven-time champion Egypt has played as many semifinals, though the Pharaohs have played in 26 tournaments.

Wednesday’s game against the Bafana Bafana is a repeat of the semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Nigeria won the last of its three titles in 2013, while South Africa’s only win came in 1996.

Host country Ivory Coast is playing Congo in the other semifinal.