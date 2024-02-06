MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but the Napoli star’s tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 10:45 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen in action.
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen did not travel with the rest of the squad for its Africa Cup of Nations semifinal with South Africa.

Osimhen missed the team’s flight from Abidjan to Bouake for Wednesday’s game because of abdominal discomfort, the Super Eagles said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 p.m.” the team said.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but the Napoli star’s tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

ALSO READ | Olympic qualifiers 2024: Defending champion Brazil shocked 1-0 by Paraguay

Only seven-time champion Egypt has played as many semifinals, though the Pharaohs have played in 26 tournaments.

Wednesday’s game against the Bafana Bafana is a repeat of the semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Nigeria won the last of its three titles in 2013, while South Africa’s only win came in 1996.

Host country Ivory Coast is playing Congo in the other semifinal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Victor Osimhen /

Africa Cup of Nations /

South Africa /

AFCON 2024 /

Napoli /

Ivory Coast /

DR Congo /

Egypt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  2. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  3. Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for NZ series
    Reuters
  4. Olympic qualifiers 2024: Defending champion Brazil shocked 1-0 by Paraguay
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Sevilla player physically abused by spectator mars Liga win over Rayo Vallecano
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iran eliminates Japan to reach semifinals after Jahanbakhsh scores late penalty
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea v Saudi Arabia headlines round of 16 clashes
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann criticises referee for yellow cards, lauds Kang-in Lee for brace in 3-1 win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son fluffs lines but South Korea wins opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  2. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  3. Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for NZ series
    Reuters
  4. Olympic qualifiers 2024: Defending champion Brazil shocked 1-0 by Paraguay
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Sevilla player physically abused by spectator mars Liga win over Rayo Vallecano
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment