La Liga: Sevilla player physically abused by spectator mars Liga win over Rayo Vallecano

Lucas Ocampos was on the touchline 33 minutes into the first half when a fan reached out and poked his backside.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 09:44 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
Isi Palazon of Rayo Vallecano scores his team’s first goal during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla FC.
Isi Palazon of Rayo Vallecano scores his team's first goal during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Isi Palazon of Rayo Vallecano scores his team’s first goal during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Rayo Vallecano fan appeared to interfere with a Sevilla player taking a throw in during their Spanish league match on Monday.

Lucas Ocampos was on the touchline 33 minutes into the first half when a fan reached out and poked his backside. The Argentine winger turned to remonstrate with the young fan and then called the referee over. The match was halted briefly.

Some fans laughed at the incident as Rayo players appealed to the crowd to behave.

“You can see what happened in the (video) images,” Ocampos told broadcaster DAZN. “I hope La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism and these things. I don’t think all the Rayo people are like that because they have always treated us with respect, but there is always one fool.

“I hope it doesn’t happen in other areas, because if this happens in a women’s football match we know what can happen. I kept my calm because I have two daughters, I hope this doesn’t happen to them in the future. I hope that the action that has to be taken is taken, and I hope that a fool like this does not stain a set of fans who otherwise behaved very well.”

ALSO READ | Serie A: De Rossi’s dream start continues as Roma drubs Cagliari 4-0

The incident was the only blot on an otherwise happy night for Sevilla, which won 2-1 and endded a six-game winless streak. Sevilla moved to 15th place in La Liga, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Rayo was two places higher but the defeat was its fifth in a row and coach Francisco will be worried about his team’s lack of finesse in front of goal. Only Cadiz and Mallorca have fewer goals in La Liga.

Visiting Sevilla took the lead after 19 minutes thanks to a stroke of luck and some clinical finishing. Issac Romero’s wayward pass cannoned off a Rayo defender and into the path of Youssef En-Nesyri, who made no mistake from 18 meters.

The home side leveled 10 minutes later when Isi Palazon turned in Alfonso Espino’s cross from the left.

But Romero and En-Nesyri combined to strike again a minute before halftime to put Sevilla ahead again. En-Nesyri took Romero’s pass and finished smartly after a quick counterattack.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
