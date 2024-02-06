MagazineBuy Print

Olympic qualifiers 2024: Defending champion Brazil shocked 1-0 by Paraguay

Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Venezuela are competing in a round robin final qualifying stage for the 2024 Games, with only the top two securing berths in Paris.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 10:16 IST , CARACAS

Reuters
Brazil’s Endrick (l) and Paraguay’s Gilberto Flores (r) fight for the ball during the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament football match.
Brazil's Endrick (l) and Paraguay's Gilberto Flores (r) fight for the ball during the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament football match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Endrick (l) and Paraguay’s Gilberto Flores (r) fight for the ball during the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament football match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Olympic champions Brazil suffered a setback in its bid to secure a place at this year’s Paris Games after their under-23 team slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat by Paraguay on Monday in the final four South American qualifying tournament.

Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Venezuela are competing in a round robin final qualifying stage for the 2024 Games, with only the top two securing berths in Paris.

Fabrizio Peralta’s header in the final seconds of the first half was enough to give Paraguay, which last competed at the Olympics in 2004, an unexpected victory.

Brazil’s teenage prodigy Endrick, who will join Real Madrid later this year, squandered a chance to put the 2020 Tokyo Games gold medallists ahead when he missed a penalty after 29 minutes.

In a later qualifying game, a last-gasp penalty from substitute Kevin Kelsy snatched a 2-2 draw for Venezuela against Argentina.

Javier Mascherano’s side finished the game with nine men after Valentin Barco and Gonzalo Lujan were sent off, while Venezuela’s Bryant Ortega also received a red card.

Brazil will next face Venezuela, which beat them 3-1 in the preliminary stage earlier this month, on Thursday. Paraguay’s next fixture will be against Argentina.

The qualifiers, being held in Caracas, wrap up on February 11.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
  1. Olympic qualifiers 2024: Defending champion Brazil shocked 1-0 by Paraguay
    Reuters
  2. Fraser, Piercy share lead at Doral
