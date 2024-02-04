IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win

Title contender, Odisha FC, bagged three points with ease when it brushed aside city-mate Sports Odisha 3-1 in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) at the Capital Football Arena on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Win Theingi Tun scored a brace while Lynda Kom Serto scored another to help OFC reach the top of the table, with 19 points from seven games. Sports Odisha, on the other hand, continued to be the bottom spooners having collected only two points from eight outings.

On paper, the match was deemed the Odisha Derby. In reality, it was a sheer mismatch as the top-ranked team in the league was pitted against a side struggling to avoid finishing at the bottom.

With as many as nine internationals in their ranks, Odisha FC was, by far, the superior side and exhibited it on every part of the pitch. After a few challenge-free runs through both flanks, OFC opened its scoring in the eighth minute when Indumathi Kathiresan ran down the left to cross the ball in the six-yard box.

Lynda, who was following the movement, was left unchallenged, as she pushed the ball in effortlessly.

ALSO READ: India toys with Bhutan in SAFF U19 Women’s Championship opener

Because Odisha’s dominance in the match was so complete, Sports Odisha could hardly make a decent movement in the rival area, in the first half. Odisha FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda never had to collect the ball, let alone make a serious save.

Odisha FC Women in action against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League 2023-24, at the Capital Football Ground in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sports Odisha, however, should get credit for breaching the mighty defence of Odisha FC in the second half, when Manisha Naik reduced the margin for the losing side.

This was only the second goal against Odisha FC in the entire campaign. In the last half an hour, Sports Odisha looked a far more vibrant side and forced the opposing defenders to take them more seriously.

Odisha FC is scheduled to travel to Kozhikode next to face Gokulam Kerala FC on February 9, 2024, at the EMS Corporation Stadium.