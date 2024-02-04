MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win

On paper, the match was deemed the Odisha Derby. In reality, it was a sheer mismatch as the top-ranked team in the league was pitted against a side struggling to avoid finishing at the bottom.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 19:13 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC players celebrate winning the match against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League.
Odisha FC players celebrate winning the match against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Odisha FC players celebrate winning the match against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Title contender, Odisha FC, bagged three points with ease when it brushed aside city-mate Sports Odisha 3-1 in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) at the Capital Football Arena on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Win Theingi Tun scored a brace while Lynda Kom Serto scored another to help OFC reach the top of the table, with 19 points from seven games. Sports Odisha, on the other hand, continued to be the bottom spooners having collected only two points from eight outings.

On paper, the match was deemed the Odisha Derby. In reality, it was a sheer mismatch as the top-ranked team in the league was pitted against a side struggling to avoid finishing at the bottom.

With as many as nine internationals in their ranks, Odisha FC was, by far, the superior side and exhibited it on every part of the pitch. After a few challenge-free runs through both flanks, OFC opened its scoring in the eighth minute when Indumathi Kathiresan ran down the left to cross the ball in the six-yard box.

Lynda, who was following the movement, was left unchallenged, as she pushed the ball in effortlessly.

ALSO READ: India toys with Bhutan in SAFF U19 Women’s Championship opener

Because Odisha’s dominance in the match was so complete, Sports Odisha could hardly make a decent movement in the rival area, in the first half. Odisha FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda never had to collect the ball, let alone make a serious save.

Odisha FC Women in action against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League 2023-24, at the Capital Football Ground in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha FC Women in action against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League 2023-24, at the Capital Football Ground in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
lightbox-info

Odisha FC Women in action against Sports Odisha in the Indian Women’s League 2023-24, at the Capital Football Ground in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sports Odisha, however, should get credit for breaching the mighty defence of Odisha FC in the second half, when Manisha Naik reduced the margin for the losing side.

This was only the second goal against Odisha FC in the entire campaign. In the last half an hour, Sports Odisha looked a far more vibrant side and forced the opposing defenders to take them more seriously.

Odisha FC is scheduled to travel to Kozhikode next to face Gokulam Kerala FC on February 9, 2024, at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

Related Topics

Indian Women's League /

IWL 2023-24 /

Odisha FC Women /

Sports Odisha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina recalls the confidence she gained by advancing to quarterfinals of 2017 edition
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal: Jordan plots South Korea upset; Iran closes in on fourth title
    AFP
  5. AFG vs SL: Ibrahim Zadran hits maiden century to help Afghanistan reduce first innings deficit to 42 against Sri Lanka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can’t expect Indian football to do well in Asian Cup while ISL clubs are losing to Bangladesh side: Stimac
    PTI
  3. ISL 2023-24: Petratos salvages 2-2 draw for Mohun Bagan SG against East Bengal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali suffers injury again against East Bengal in Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Syrian International Thaer Krouma
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina recalls the confidence she gained by advancing to quarterfinals of 2017 edition
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinal: Jordan plots South Korea upset; Iran closes in on fourth title
    AFP
  5. AFG vs SL: Ibrahim Zadran hits maiden century to help Afghanistan reduce first innings deficit to 42 against Sri Lanka
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment