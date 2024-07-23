ISL 2024-25: Stephen Eze returns to Jamshedpur FC for second stint

Jamshedpur FC signed Nigerian international Stephen Eze on a two-year- deal on Tuesday.

Eze marks the fourth foreign signing and the first foreign signing in central defence for the Men of Steel ahead of the upcoming season.

Eze, standing at 6’ 4” inches, will prove to be a significant advantage in both attacking and defensive set pieces.

The Nigerian, in his previous stint with the Men of Steel in 2020-21, won an impressive 93 aerial duels, showcasing his dominance in the air, scored four goals and won 126 duels overall demonstrating his ability to outmuscle opponents.

Eze was last with Quang Nam in Vietnam where he played 20 games scoring two goals. Before that he worked with Owen Coyle in Queens Park where he played 17 games and barely missed qualification to the Scottish top division, scoring three goals in the season.

“I am ecstatic to be back at Jamshedpur FC, a club that has always felt like home to me although my first season was different in the bubble in Goa during covid. So I am excited to now play in our real home at the Furnace. I want to build on my previous experience from ISL and contribute to helping the team succeed in the ISL. I am excited to be in Jamshedpur and get started,” Eze said after signing with the club.

Eze has previously represented the Nigerian National Team. The defender has played with Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top division and represented it in the Europa League.

JFC head coach, Khalid Jamil said, “ I’m thrilled to welcome Stephen Eze back to Jamshedpur FC! He’s a versatile player who will solidify our defence as a centre-back, capable of playing on both the right and left sides, as well as in a defensive midfield role. His experience in the ISL will be invaluable, particularly in set pieces, where he’ll play a crucial role in both defence and attack. We need aggressive and experienced players like Eze in our setup, and I believe he has the leadership qualities, maturity and presence to marshal our defence.”

Stephen Eze will don the jersey number six and join pre-season in the coming weeks.