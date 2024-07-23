East Bengal in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

East Bengal kicks-off its Durand Cup campaign against Indian Air Force FT on July 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
East Bengal is in Group A and has been paired with arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Indian Air Force FT and Downtown Heroes FC.
East Bengal’s group stage will end with a Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan, a repeat of last year’s final where the Red and Gold lost 1-0 against the Mariners.
East Bengal’s Durand Cup 2024 group-stage schedule
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force FT
|29.07.2024
|7 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|2
|East Bengal FC vs Downtown Heroes FC
|07.08.2024
|7 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|3
|Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC
|18.08.2024
|7 PM
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
What is East Bengal’s record in the Durand Cup 2024?
East Bengal is the second-highest winner of the prestigious Durand Cup with 16 titles.
The Red and Gold first won the prestigious trophy in 1951 after a 2-1 win against Rajasthan Armed Constabulary.
They last won the cup in 2004 after beating arch-rival Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final.
East Bengal in the Durand Cup
