East Bengal in Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

The Red and Gold are in Group A and have been paired with arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Indian Air Force FT and Downtown Heroes FC.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 16:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - East Bengal is the second-highest winner of the prestigious Durand Cup with 16 titles. 
FILE - East Bengal is the second-highest winner of the prestigious Durand Cup with 16 titles.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports
infoIcon

FILE - East Bengal is the second-highest winner of the prestigious Durand Cup with 16 titles.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports

East Bengal kicks-off its Durand Cup campaign against Indian Air Force FT on July 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. 

East Bengal is in Group A and has been paired with arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Indian Air Force FT and Downtown Heroes FC.

East Bengal’s group stage will end with a Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan, a repeat of last year’s final where the Red and Gold lost 1-0 against the Mariners.

East Bengal’s Durand Cup 2024 group-stage schedule

No. Match Date Time Venue
1 East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force FT 29.07.2024 7 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
2 East Bengal FC vs Downtown Heroes FC 07.08.2024 7 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
3 Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC 18.08.2024 7 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

What is East Bengal’s record in the Durand Cup 2024?

East Bengal is the second-highest winner of the prestigious Durand Cup with 16 titles.

The Red and Gold first won the prestigious trophy in 1951 after a 2-1 win against Rajasthan Armed Constabulary.

They last won the cup in 2004 after beating arch-rival Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final.

East Bengal in the Durand Cup
Winners (16): 1951, 1952, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1970, 1972,1978, 1982, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 2002, 2004
East Bengal squad
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder
Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra
Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra
Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

