MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet when it begins this edition against Inter Kashi on July 28.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 00:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammedan Sporting Team celebrates its win in the I-League 2023-24.
Mohammedan Sporting Team celebrates its win in the I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammedan Sporting Team celebrates its win in the I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The 2024 edition of the Durand Cup is set to kick off on July 27 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with a match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes.

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet when it begins this edition against Inter Kashi on July 28.

Placed in Group B, the Kolkata giant has to go past Bengaluru FC and Indian Navy FT, apart from the Kashi-based side, to enter the knockouts.

Mohammedan SC squad (tentative):
Goalkeepers:
Jetli Sorokhaibam, Nikhil Deka, Rakibul Mallik, Joseph Lalmuanawma, Subhajit Bhattacharjee
Defenders:
Thokchom James Singh, Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei, Deep Biswas, Dipu Halder, Mohammed Jasim, KV Salman Faris
Midfielders:
Shiba Mandi, Sajal Bag, Israfil Dewan, Mahitosh Roy, Yash Chickro, Sujit Singh, Jay Baz, Tangva Ragui, Lalngaihsaka, Tanmoy Ghosh
Forwards:
Soraisam Robinson Singh, Lalthankima, Thokchom Adison Singh, Ashley Alban Koli, Bamiya Samad

Here’s what Mohammedan’s Durand Cup 2024 group stage schedule look like:

Date Match Time Venue
July 28 Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC 7 pm IST Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
August 6 Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC 7 pm IST Kolkata
August 13 Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT 4 pm IST Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Mohammedan SC record in Durand Cup

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Mohammedan SC in the Durand Cup
Winners (2): 1940, 2013

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

Mohammedan SC /

Mohammedan Sporting

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, July 25: Indian archery teams qualify for quarterfinals; Germany puts three past Australia in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta assists Nunes as Brazil leads against Nigeria in Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Kashi appoints Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach ahead of 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC signs Javier Hernandez
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku joins FC Goa from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters signs French defender Alexandre Coeff
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing Draw: Tough road ahead for Indian women boxers; Nikhat up against Chinese world champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, July 25: Indian archery teams qualify for quarterfinals; Germany puts three past Australia in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta assists Nunes as Brazil leads against Nigeria in Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment