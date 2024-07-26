Mohammedan SC at Durand Cup 2024: Squad, match schedule, overall record

The 2024 edition of the Durand Cup is set to kick off on July 27 at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with a match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes.
Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet when it begins this edition against Inter Kashi on July 28.
Placed in Group B, the Kolkata giant has to go past Bengaluru FC and Indian Navy FT, apart from the Kashi-based side, to enter the knockouts.
Mohammedan SC squad (tentative):
Goalkeepers:
Defenders:
Midfielders:
Forwards:
Here’s what Mohammedan’s Durand Cup 2024 group stage schedule look like:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|July 28
|Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC
|7 pm IST
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|August 6
|Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
|7 pm IST
|Kolkata
|August 13
|Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT
|4 pm IST
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Mohammedan SC record in Durand Cup
Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.
The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.
Mohammedan SC in the Durand Cup
