Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Durand Cup 2024: Match schedule, overall record

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will begin its Durand Cup campaign against Downtown Heroes on July 27 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Mariners are in Group A and have been paired with arch-rival East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT and Downtown Heroes FC.

Mohun Bagan’s group stage will end with a Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which is a repeat of last year’s final, where the Mariners won 1-0 to become record 17-time champion.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s group stage schedule for Durand Cup 2024

No. Match Date Time Venue 1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Downtown Heroes FC 27.07.2024 6 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan 2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Indian Air Force FT 08.08.2024 4 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan 3. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC 18.08.2024 7 PM Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

What is Mohun Bagan’s record in the Durand Cup 2024?

Mohun Bagan is the most successful team in the competition, with 17 titles in its name.

The Mariners are the only Indian club to have won the Durand Cup three consecutive times on two occasions.

They also have the unique distinction of being the first Indian civilian club to be invited to participate in the competition.