Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.
Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan enters the tournament as reigning champion, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season.
(With PTI inputs)
Mohun Bagan vs Downtown Heroes Predicted Lineups
Latest on Sportstar
- Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC
- Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC LIVE stream info: When, where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC?
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test: England stumbles with the bat after bowling West Indies out on opening day
- Paris 2024: Who are major challengers in Satwik-Chirag’s quest for maiden Olympic gold?
- Atlanta Open 2024: Chinese qualifier Shang beats Purcell in quarters, will face Thompson for a spot in the final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE