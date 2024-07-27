Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan enters the tournament as reigning champion, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season.

(With PTI inputs)