Durand Cup 2024, MBSG v DHFC: Predicted lineups for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes FC

Mohun Bagan enters the tournament as reigning champion, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 10:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Downtown Heroes FC
FILE PHOTO: Downtown Heroes FC | Photo Credit: JAMMU AND KASHMIR FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Downtown Heroes FC | Photo Credit: JAMMU AND KASHMIR FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/X

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes of Srinagar in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Downtown Heroes FC, a club now in its fourth year, brings a fresh air to the competition with its focus on nurturing young homegrown talent. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan enters the tournament as reigning champion, buoyant after clinching the ISL Shield last season.

(With PTI inputs)

Mohun Bagan vs Downtown Heroes Predicted Lineups
Mohun Bagan: Dheeraj Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tom Aldred, Raj Basfore, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings
Downtown Heroes: Imran Arshid, Talib Ahmed, Redah Atassi, Rajender Singh Bairola, Zubair Akhoon, Rinreithan Shaiza, Raphael Rim, Gianni Giglio, Pukhrambam Singh, Sufiyan Shaikh, Ezekiel Oroh

